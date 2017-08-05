Attack On Titan Headlines

Two New ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 Clips Feature Ymir and Sasha In Action!

Funimation released two new action packed clips from this season of Attack on Titan. Hit the jump, check out the clip and let us know what you think!

There is no doubt that season two of Attack on Titan has been one fun and crazy ride. With all the excitement surrounding the series, Funimation released two new action packed clips from this season. In the first clip, we see a different side of Sasha as she flees for her life as she tries to save a girl from a terrible fate. 

In the second amazing clip, a horde of titans attack some unarmed scouts that leave them stranded on top of a tower. Check out both of the clips below and don't forget to sound off in the comment section. 


About Attack on Titan Season 2:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every, last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues! Category Film & Animation
Grid View List View
