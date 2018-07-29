With a Sony PlayStation 4 You Can Watch ATTACK on TITAN Season 1 for Free

If you're gearing up to watch the third season of Attack on Titan but never watched the first one, then here's your chance. Unfortunately, you'll need a PlayStation 4 to experience it.

With the third season of Attack on Titan now airing, folks who might be interested but have yet to watch the first season can now watch it before diving into the upcoming season. The downside is, however, is the fact that a PlayStation 4 is required.

That’s right, you can watch season 1 of Attack on Titan right now on a PlayStation 4, which is pretty cool if you think about it. Bear in mind you’re required to visit the PlayStation Store in order to download the entire season for free.

Interestingly enough, it appears as if Sony is offering the HD version of the series for free. That’s great because watching Attack on Titan in anything below HD is not the best way to enjoy the series, therefore, we applaud this move 100 percent.

Why is a PlayStation 4 required?

OK, according to a tweet from a user known as Wario64, the only way to redeem this free offer is to do it from a console. This is quite strange since the PlayStation Store can be accessed from a computer or via a mobile app.

Attack on Titan Season 1 (Eng. Dub HD) is free on US PSN (must redeem from console) pic.twitter.com/tX0UKvJvqF — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 25, 2018

Chances are, Sony is just making another move to sell more PlayStation 4s, or just to show current owners how much they are appreciated. Whatever the case may be, we have to say that this is quite shortsighted.

As for how long season 1 of Attack on Titan will be available freely on the PlayStation Store, well, that’s a question we’re unable to answer at this time.

Description of the season:

“When the man-eating giants called Titans first appeared, humans retreated behind massive walls. After a hundred years of safety, a colossal-sized Titan smashes through the defenses, unleashing a flood of giants and carnage in the streets. Eren Jaeger watches helplessly as one of the creatures devours his mother.

He vows to kill every Titan walking the earth.

Eren and his surviving friends enlist to fight against the insatiable monsters. The future looks bleak, but there's more to Eren than meets the eye: he may be humanity's last hope against extinction. From the director of Death Note and High School of the Dead comes the series Anime News Network calls "an intense, visceral, and graphic thrill ride." The Titans have come to feast. Anything can happen. No one is safe.”