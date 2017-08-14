You'd Never Guess Which Star Wars Actor Is An ATTACK ON TITAN Fan
Attack On Titan is one of the most popular Anime shows around, taking the world by storm since its debut in 2013. Its no surprise that a lot of people are hooked on Attack On Titan, including famous celebrites and actors. One of the more recent hollywood fans is John Boyega from Star Wars: The Force Awakens! We have a couple of his tweets below where he shares his thoughts on Attack On Titan and its characters.
About Attack On Titan Season 2: Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!
