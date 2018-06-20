BANDAI NAMCO Announces 3 Big Bads For ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER

One Piece: World Seeker is an action-adventure game based on the One Piece manga, the first game in the franchise to have an open world environment. We now know some of the baddies appearing in-game.

All of us One Piece fans, as well as gamers, have been waiting for the release of One Piece: World Seeker by Bandai Namco. It seems Bandai is in charge of several games I personally can't wait to play, they are seriously killing it. Bandai went to Twitter and made the hype for the game even stronger by showing off some gorgeous images of Luffy's opponents from the manga/anime. We got admirals Akainu and Kuzan accompanied by Crocodile.



Some of Luffy's biggest adversaries are coming after him in ONE PIECE World Seeker! Do you have it in you to take the wind out of their sails? Find out when ONE PIECE #WorldSeeker (X1, PS4, PC) hits landfall in 2018! Pre-order your copy today: https://t.co/Zv8P0IW1Rl pic.twitter.com/gUtRWAv7KO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 19, 2018



One Piece: World Seeker has no specific release date, we know it's coming later this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here is the synopsis:



"Play as Luffy as you explore the mysterious Jail Island to uncover the secrets of this unique island city, where cultures that should clash actually end up existing together under the bond of island life. Scale skyscrapers and shops using Luffy’s 'Gum Gum Devil Fruit' ability and seamlessly jump from building to building, taking in the sights of Jail Island that blend nature and powerful science to create formidable buildings and bars. Discover the story behind the institutions created by the World Government and the Marines, and help Luffy find the reason why they exist."





