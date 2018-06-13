BANDAI NAMCO Reveals How MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE Connects To Its Anime Counterpart

My Hero One’s Justice is a fighting game based on My Hero Academia, Bandai Namco has revealed exactly how the game fits into the official anime series.

When it comes to adaptations of anime, videogames, manga series or anything else, they either follow the stories as much as they can or choose their own path. Bandai Namco spoke at E3 if My Hero One’s Justice would feature a story mode and said the My Hero game would indeed have a mode that takes players through some of the events of the anime series.



“There is a story mode,” said Bandai Namco associate brand manager Randy Le. “It takes place in the later half of Season 2 until the current season now. So you get to play through some of the moments of those parts of the series.”









Elaborating on the story mode and sharing more details about where in time the game takes place, Le said this.



“For those of you familiar with the show, the story takes place after Deku finishes his internship with Gran Tarino, and from there we see his progression through Season 3,” Le explained. “The story itself takes place with the current season now, Season 3.”



Players will progress through the story mode with the cast of heroes from the anime, some of which have already been revealed by Bandai Namco. Once you complete the story mode the first time while using the heroes, Le said that you’ll unlock a new mode that lets you relive the experiences all over again, this time as the villains.



“Something cool that we just introduced is that after you finish the story with the heroes, you unlock a ‘villains mode.’ So you get to reexperience the story, but from their eyes.”



You won't be able to play this “villains mode” from the beginning, so you'll have to finish story mode if you wish to wreak havoc as a villain.



My Hero One’s Justice is scheduled to release in October for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.