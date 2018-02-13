ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Release Date Pushed Back By Fox
Originally slated to hit theaters on July 20, Alita: Battle Angel will now be released on December 21. It will go head-to-head with Aquaman and the Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee. That's some serious box office competition. On its original July 20 release date, the film would have competed against Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 06), a Mamma Mia! sequel (July 20) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (July 27).
20th Century Fox has decided to push back the release date of their live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation. Could the decision have something to do with the backlash from the first trailer?
It will be interesting to find out in the coming months why Fox decided to push the film back. Are they changing the title character's eyes or does Fox believe they have a shot at snagging the lion share of Holiday box office revenue? Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for additional reporting.
PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.
The full cast for the film includes:
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.
Rosa Salazar as Alita
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
Ed Skrein as Zapan
Mahershala Ali as Vector
Keean Johnson as Hugo
Lana Condor as Koyomi
Leonard Wu as Kinuba
Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji
Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda
