BATTLE ANGEL ALITA Live-Action Film Casts Jennifer Connelly In Villainous Role

Though filming began months ago, actress Jennifer Connelly has joined the cast of director Robert Rodriguez's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation and will play one of the film's many villains.

Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.



The full cast for the film includes:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido

Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Leonard Wu as Kinuba

Marko Zaror as Ajakutty

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji

Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role

Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role

Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.



Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.

With Jennifer Connelly joining the cast and reportedly playing a villain (or villainess, if you will) that brings the count of known evil-doers in the film to four (possibly five). Fans are currently speculating on who Connelly could be playing as all of the primary antagonists in Yukito Kishiro manga are male. Is Connelly playing Chiren, Dr. Ido former assistant? Or could she be playing Desty Nova's assistant, Eelai?Another possibility is that the film could be gender swapping characters and Connelly is playing Desty Nova. Bringing in someone of Connelly's stature to play a minor, assistant role seems beneath her so it's possible that she's playing the dastardly Nova.Basaed on the casting and characters, it appears that the film is taking its ques from the Battle Angel Alita OVA rather than the manga.