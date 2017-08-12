UPDATE: Live-Action BATTLE ANGEL ALITA Movie Releases First Footage

Battle Angel Alita Headlines

<font color="red">UPDATE:</font> Live-Action BATTLE ANGEL ALITA Movie Releases First Footage

Director Robert Rodriguez and Executive Producer James Cameron's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation has just released its first look at actual footage.

MarkJulian | 12/8/2017
It's not much, but we have the briefest of teaser footage for 20th Century Fox's live-action Battle Angel Alita movie. While we don't get a full-on look at Rosa Salazar as Alita, we do get a glimpse of Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido and Alita: Battle Angel as Nurse Gerhad. The full trailer is expected to drop later today.

What do you think of the brief clip? Are you hopeful for a faithful adaptation or coming in with low expectations? Share your thoughts in the usual space below.



UPDATE: And just like that, we have a full-length trailer.



PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.

The full cast for the film includes:
  • Rosa Salazar as Alita
  • Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
  • Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
  • Ed Skrein as Zapan
  • Mahershala Ali as Vector
  • Keean Johnson as Hugo
  • Lana Condor as Koyomi
  • Leonard Wu as Kinuba
  • Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
  •  Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji 
  • Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
  • Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
  • Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer.  Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.

Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.
