UPDATE: Live-Action BATTLE ANGEL ALITA Movie Releases First Footage

Director Robert Rodriguez and Executive Producer James Cameron's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation has just released its first look at actual footage.

Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.



The full cast for the film includes:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido

Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Leonard Wu as Kinuba

Marko Zaror as Ajakutty

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji

Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role

Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role

Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda

Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.



Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.

It's not much, but we have the briefest of teaser footage for 20th Century Fox's live-actionmovie. While we don't get a full-on look at Rosa Salazar as Alita, we do get a glimpse of Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido and Alita: Battle Angel as Nurse Gerhad. The full trailer is expected to drop later today.What do you think of the brief clip? Are you hopeful for a faithful adaptation or coming in with low expectations? Share your thoughts in the usual space below.And just like that, we have a full-length trailer.