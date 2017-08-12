UPDATE: Live-Action BATTLE ANGEL ALITA Movie Releases First Footage
It's not much, but we have the briefest of teaser footage for 20th Century Fox's live-action Battle Angel Alita movie. While we don't get a full-on look at Rosa Salazar as Alita, we do get a glimpse of Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido and Alita: Battle Angel as Nurse Gerhad. The full trailer is expected to drop later today.
Director Robert Rodriguez and Executive Producer James Cameron's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation has just released its first look at actual footage.
What do you think of the brief clip? Are you hopeful for a faithful adaptation or coming in with low expectations? Share your thoughts in the usual space below.
UPDATE: And just like that, we have a full-length trailer.
PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.
The full cast for the film includes:
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.
-
Rosa Salazar as Alita
-
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
-
Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
-
Ed Skrein as Zapan
-
Mahershala Ali as Vector
-
Keean Johnson as Hugo
-
Lana Condor as Koyomi
-
Leonard Wu as Kinuba
-
Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
-
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji
-
Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
-
Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
-
Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda
Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]