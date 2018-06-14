Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Become The Leader Of The Resistance With This CODE GEASS Zero Mask

Become The Leader Of The Resistance With This CODE GEASS Zero Mask

Premium Bandai is offering Zero's life-size mask, hyping up Lelouch's "resurrection" in the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel. Here are all the details you need to acquire the sleek mask.

MemoAcebo | 6/14/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: Premium Bandai
Leading up to Lelouch's "resurrection" in the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel project, Premium Bandai is offering Zero's life-size mask. Megahouse is releasing the "Full Scale Works Code Geass: Hagyaku no Lelouch 1/1 scale Zero no Kamen" mask for 33,156 yen (about US$300).

The anime's character designer Takahiro Kimura supervised the development of the 35-centimeter (about 14-inch) mask. The Zero mask is complete with a golden Geass symbol. The makers cautioned that wearing the mask could result in injury. Therefore, they ask that fans use it only as a display model.

 



Premium Bandai began accepting pre-orders on Friday, and the mask will in October.
 
Sunrise announced the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel project (English subtitle: Re;surrection) in November 2016.
 
The recent compilation films recap all 50 episodes of both Code Geass television anime series. The cast re-recorded all their lines for the films, and the films include new scenes. The third and final compilation film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened on May 26.
 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...