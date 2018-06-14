Become The Leader Of The Resistance With This CODE GEASS Zero Mask

Premium Bandai is offering Zero's life-size mask, hyping up Lelouch's "resurrection" in the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel. Here are all the details you need to acquire the sleek mask.

Leading up to Lelouch's "resurrection" in the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel project, Premium Bandai is offering Zero's life-size mask. Megahouse is releasing the "Full Scale Works Code Geass: Hagyaku no Lelouch 1/1 scale Zero no Kamen" mask for 33,156 yen (about US$300).





The anime's character designer Takahiro Kimura supervised the development of the 35-centimeter (about 14-inch) mask. The Zero mask is complete with a golden Geass symbol. The makers cautioned that wearing the mask could result in injury. Therefore, they ask that fans use it only as a display model.











Premium Bandai began accepting pre-orders on Friday, and the mask will in October.

Sunrise announced the Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch sequel project (English subtitle: Re;surrection) in November 2016.