BLACK CLOVER: Asta And Noelle Visit The 'Black Market' In An All New Clip

Vanessa takes the Black Bull rookies out shopping, but things take a turn when they visit the Black Market for some underground trinkets.

Peej | 1/9/2018
Vanessa takes Asta and Noelle to the black market, where they find all sorts of crazy things. Vanessa also gives a few tips that may help Noelle find her way in the Black Bulls. 

New SimulDub episodes air Sundays at 4:00 pm Eastern on FunimationNow. 



About Black Clover:

Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic.
