BLACK CLOVER Chapter 214: What Is Dead May Never Die

Chapter 214 of the Black Clover manga will likely make many fans happy, while others could be extremely disappointed with the decisions made.

Black Clover Chapter 214 will bring a huge surprise to the table for readers, and in some ways, its also a huge disappointment and another one of those Shonen tropes many of us tend to hate.



You see, the chapter continues to focus on the invading soul of Elves, and the only ones who are doing anything to put an end this battle, are Asta and the Magic Knights. They are everywhere across the Clover Kingdom doing their best to get things under control, for better or worse.



By now we should know that the death of Wizard King Julius Novachrono is the primary reason why the invasion is taking place. However, it would seem as if Julius had planned for such an occasion because he was, surprisingly, brought back to life.



You see, after the destruction of the Shadow Palace, both Vangeance and Yami chose to return to the spot where Julius Novachrono's is being held. Strangely enough, the Wizard King is not there, so what's the cause of this phenomenon, then?



After w while, Julius uttered a few words, and then explained that he stored around 13-years of time within is body due to the creation of a special spell. Now, he had no idea the spell would have worked, so it was a huge gamble and it paid off.



As it stands then, Julius new body is 13-years younger than the previous one, but his mind remains the same. Only time will tell if he will be powerful enough to aid in the defeat of the Elves.

