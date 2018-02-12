BLACK CLOVER Event Anime Special Was Streamed By Crunchyroll

A new episode of Black Clover titled "The All Magic Knights Thanksgiving Festa" was streamed by Crunchyroll in the Jump Special Anime Festa event. This special episode has the Magic Knight Captains, Asta and Yuno compete in a quiz show, demonstrating who is the wisest. Japan has a service called "dTV" and also streamed the episode there.



The Jump Special Anime Festa took place in Tokyo, Sapporo, Sendai, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka. This event screens the latest from anime series including clips from Dragon Ball Super: Broly and fight sequences from One Piece.



The Black Clover series is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director and Kumi Kouda and Itowokashi have theme song performances. It has been airing since October 3, 2017 and is animated by Studio Pierrot while Funimation has the English license.







In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!