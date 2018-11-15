BLACK CLOVER: INFINITE KNIGHTS Mobile Game Has Launched In Japan

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.11 minute trailer for the mobile game Black Clover: Infinite Knights. This mobile game has launched in Japan and is available for both iOS and Android devices. It is free to play and has in-app purchases.



This title is a tile-based role-playing game that has 22 playable characters from the White Night Eye, Clover Kingdom and the Diamond Kingdom. Players make teams of 5 and battle it out. The game had an open beta from July 19 to July 25 and the information from feedback was used to better the mobile game. Kumi Koda, who sand a theme song for Black Clover, also performs the theme song for this game titled Dangerous.



Here is the official description of the game:

Magic Battles Where Your Strategy Determines Victory or Defeat

Character placement and formation are the keys to victory! Attack in cooperation with teammates through the “A.O.M. System,” and decide the battle with super flashy “Magic Arts.”

Original Story

Familiar characters like Asta, Yami, and Noel will appear, as well as a game-original character named Jien. This is a Black Clover story that you can only experience here.

Protect the Clover Kingdom

Frequent threats approach the Clover Kingdom. Work together with other players to protect it.

Train Your Party Members

Train your favorite characters to make them into party members all your own. Unlock the “Grimoire Board” and power them up. Setting Magic Tools on characters will grant them various effects.

Dispatch Characters