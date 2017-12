BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Video Game Reveals First Trailer At Jump Festa 2018

SHONEN JUMP's breakaway hit of 2015, a fantasy action-adventure about mastering magical powers. Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem – he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up!

Bandai Namco live streamed their Jump Festa 2018 panel live on YouTube but luckily, there's also an archived version available for viewing after the panel finished. At the 38:02 mark, the first full trailer forwas revealed, providing insight into just exactly what kind of video game adaptation Bandai's delivering. A teaser trailer was previously revealed earlier in December. According to Gematsu , it's a "third-person, 4v4 magic action with online gameplay."The game will be released worldwide in 2018 for the PS4. A PC version will also be released but only in North America and Europe.