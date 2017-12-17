BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Video Game Reveals First Trailer At Jump Festa 2018
Bandai Namco live streamed their Jump Festa 2018 panel live on YouTube but luckily, there's also an archived version available for viewing after the panel finished. At the 38:02 mark, the first full trailer for Black Clover: Quartet Knights was revealed, providing insight into just exactly what kind of video game adaptation Bandai's delivering. A teaser trailer was previously revealed earlier in December.
The awesome reveals at Jump Festa 2018 continues with the first look at actual footage from the Black Clover: Quartet Knights video game.
According to Gematsu, it's a "third-person, 4v4 magic action with online gameplay."
The game will be released worldwide in 2018 for the PS4. A PC version will also be released but only in North America and Europe.
SHONEN JUMP's breakaway hit of 2015, a fantasy action-adventure about mastering magical powers. Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem – he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]