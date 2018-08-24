BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Welcomes Licht As The Newest Playable Character
Black Clover: Quartet Knights just released a new trailer for Licht, the light magic user. This character's playstyle is adapted really well from the anime/manga. The villain uses some sort of light magic, incredibly fast and of course, shiny.
Black Clover: Quartet Knights is getting closer to its release date, the game is constantly sharing promotional videos for its characters. The newest one to join the fray is the powerful magician, Licht.
Bandai Namco also shared a commercial for the game earlier this week.
This Black Clover game features third-person, 4 v 4 fights. Players make up their four person squad and battle another group in cooperative battles. The game has released open beta versions for players to test out. There is no announcement regarding another beta or demo before the final game comes out.
Here is the game's synopsis:
Humanity once came close to being decimated by demons. It was just one mage who saved humankind, knownthereafter as the Wizard King and regarded as a legend. For generations, the Wizard King has protected the peopleof this magical world. Based on the hit manga and anime series, prepare for a new legend to enter the fray in QuartetKnights!
Black Clover: Quartet Knights will be available on September 14 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.
