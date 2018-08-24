BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Welcomes Licht As The Newest Playable Character

Black Clover: Quartet Knights is getting closer to its release date, the game is constantly sharing promotional videos for its characters. The newest one to join the fray is the powerful magician, Licht.

Black Clover: Quartet Knights just released a new trailer for Licht, the light magic user. This character's playstyle is adapted really well from the anime/manga. The villain uses some sort of light magic, incredibly fast and of course, shiny.

Bandai Namco also shared a commercial for the game earlier this week.