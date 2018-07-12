BLACK CLOVER Reveals The Artists Behind Its New Opening Song
The official Black Clover website has revealed that the band Kankaku Piero is coming back to the show and performing the new opening song, the sixth opening the anime has had. The opening theme song is titled "Rakugaki Page" or Scribble Page and will be debuting as the new OP on January. This band performed the series' first opening song titled "Haruka Mirai".
The series recently entered the Witches' Forest arc which covers chapters 74 to 101 from the manga. The Witch Queen is a powerful sorcerer that uses Blood, Healing and Creation magic. She possesses powerful magic and is, as her name suggests, the leader and queen of the Witches. Ladros is a mage from the Diamond Kingdom and one of the Eight Shining Generals. He is also a force to reckon with, he can use Reinforcement Magic which makes him way stronger, faster and basically boosts his attributes.
The series is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Hajime Takakuwa is the sound director and Kumi Kouda and Itowokashi have theme song performances. It has been airing since October 3, 2017 and is animated by Studio Pierrot while Funimation has the English license.
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder’s magic. Asta’s is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent’s spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
Black Clover can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles or Funimation with English dub
