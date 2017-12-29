Check Out This 'Flame Magic' Clip From Black Clover

Funimation released a new clip from the Black Clover anime series that features one heck of a showdown. Hit the jump and check it out

Asta is at it again in another clip from the hit anime series Black Clover. In the clip Asta and Manga combine their magic to take on Heath Grice in an epic showdown.



The English dub is now streaming on FunimationNow. Take a peak at the clip below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comment section below!







About Black Clover:



Asta and Yuno are two orphans who want the same thing: to become the Wizard King. Locked in a friendly rivalry, they work hard towards their goal. While Yuno excels at magic, Asta has a problem uncommon in this world: he has no powers! But, on the day they receive their grimoires, they surprise everyone. To reach their goal, they’ll each find their own path to greatness—with or without magic.



