Megumi Han Will Cover The Ending Theme For BLACK CLOVER'S Final Story

Black Clover is almost done with its first season, just one more episode is left. However, it was confirmed the show will continue this fall with a second part. Asta and his loud screams are going nowhere. In order to celebrate a full season of the anime, Megumi Han is singing a cover of the ending theme.



The Underwater Temple arc has been completed and Megumi Han is singing to commemorate the occasion. Han is voicing Kahono, the magician who uses singing magic to defeat opponents and heal up teammates.



Han covered the fourth ending called four and is also included in the second volume of the anime's music collection. The soundtrack will be released on September 26th.