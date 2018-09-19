Megumi Han Will Cover The Ending Theme For BLACK CLOVER'S Final Story
Black Clover is almost done with its first season, just one more episode is left. However, it was confirmed the show will continue this fall with a second part. Asta and his loud screams are going nowhere. In order to celebrate a full season of the anime, Megumi Han is singing a cover of the ending theme.
Studio Pierrot's action comedy magic anime, Black Clover, is almost done with its first season. Episode 50 aired earlier today and premiered the voice of Megumi Han in the ending theme song.
The Underwater Temple arc has been completed and Megumi Han is singing to commemorate the occasion. Han is voicing Kahono, the magician who uses singing magic to defeat opponents and heal up teammates.
Han covered the fourth ending called four and is also included in the second volume of the anime's music collection. The soundtrack will be released on September 26th.
