New BLACK CLOVER mobile video game is a free-to-play RPG

If you're a fan of the Black Clover anime series, then it's time to get excited because a mobile video game based on the series is in development.

Hey, have you heard of the new Black Clover video game for mobile devices from Bandai Namco Entertainment? It’s real, and its called Black Clover: Mugen no Kishidan (Dream Knights). The plan is to have the game ready for release before the end of this year on both Android and iOS.

According to the company, this Black Clover video game is free-to-play with the option to purchase in-game items. We’re not sure if these items will help players move faster throughout the campaign, but even if such is the case, we can’t complain too much since it is free, indeed.

OK, so Bandai Namco says this game is an RPG, and as such, players can create a team of their favorite characters from the anime series. It’s all about protecting the kingdom from evil forces, so expect to have several powerful characters to choose from.

Supported characters

Players will have the chance to select members from the White Night Eye, Diamond Kingdom army, and the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom. We’re not sure if all members are available and up for selection, but who cares, right?

Now, as for the game’s theme song, we understand it’s called “Dangerous” by no other than Kumi Koda. Additionally, she’s the one who will sing the new theme song for the Black Clover TV series.

The manga was launched back in 2015, and since then, nearly 5 million copies have been sold. That goes to show the success of Black Clover and why the anime is so loved despite its many flaws.