New Opening and Ending Theme Songs Are Coming to BLACK CLOVER
New opening and ending theme are coming to Black Clover as the anime moves to put an end to the Blind Date arc. Fans may find happiness in this news since the Blind Date arc hasn’t been the best so far.
A new arc is coming up for Black Clover, and with that, fans should expect new opening and closing themes. We have no idea what it sounds like, but we have faith it's a blast.
The next arc, which is the fifth arc of the show known as Seabed Temple, will see the rise of an all-new opening and ending theme.
The big announcement was made in the recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which also points out that the new themes will launch alongside Episode 40 on July 10. Here’s the thing, the new opening theme is called "Guess who is back" by Kumi Kouda, while the ending is called "Four" by Faky.
The Black Bulls are going on a field trip
OK, so the new Seabed Temple arc will see the Black Bulls traveling to what seems to be a mysterious temple that is situated in the middle of the ocean. The mission is to recover a magic stone that is very important for some unknown reason, so right away we get the feeling we’re up for some impressive battles.
Great battles were missing from the Blind Date arc, so we’re hoping this new one is a breath of fresh air.
If you’re new to Black Clover, the anime is centered around two friends, Asta and Yuno, and both want to become the next Wizard King. Unfortunately for Asta, he’s not a magic user, and so far from what we can tell, he’s the only human in the world who isn’t capable of using magic.
His friend, on the other hand, is quite powerful in the magical arts, but that is not stopping Asta from believing that even without magic, he can one day become the next Wizard King.
