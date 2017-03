BLEACH Actor Offers His Thoughts On How The Anime Ended

While the end of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga was fairly well received by fans, the anime has been a different story and fans don't seem to be the only ones that were disappointed...

"... Whereas like Bleach was like, 'Ummm'... You can give us little more than that. You know?"

Johnny Yong Bosch, the English voice actor for Bleach's Ichigo, recently held a Q & A for fans during Anime Triad Con Anime convention in Greensboro. While responding to a question regarding the third season of Code Geass and its season two finale, he let fans know what he thought about the Bleach finale:Check out the YouTube video below for the entire response regarding Code Geass, Bleach, and his thoughts about it all!what are your thoughts? Make sure and let us know below!