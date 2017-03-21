Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

BLEACH Actor Offers His Thoughts On How The Anime Ended

While the end of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga was fairly well received by fans, the anime has been a different story and fans don't seem to be the only ones that were disappointed...

NateBest | 3/21/2017
Johnny Yong Bosch, the English voice actor for Bleach's Ichigo, recently held a Q & A for fans during Anime Triad Con Anime convention in Greensboro. While responding to a question regarding the third season of Code Geass and its season two finale, he let fans know what he thought about the Bleach finale:

"... Whereas like Bleach was like, 'Ummm'... You can give us little more than that. You know?"

Check out the YouTube video below for the entire response regarding Code Geass, Bleach, and his thoughts about it all!



what are your thoughts? Make sure and let us know below!

About Bleach - In the latest episodes, having been separated and now pursued by Soul Reapers, Ichigo and his friends, race towards the Shishinro Repentance Cell where Rukia awaits execution. With the help of Squad Four’s Hanataro, who risks imprisonment himself, Ichigo is led through an underground sewer system toward her cell. Will Ichigo have the strength to defeat the Soul Reaper Renji, who bars the way? In the midst of the chaos, the sudden murder of one of their own has the Soul Society in upheaval.

In the BLEACH anime series, for as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, his life is changed forever. Now, with a newfound wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling – to protect the world of the living and the dead as a Substitute Soul Reaper. When Rukia is taken away to face the ruthless justice of the Soul Society, Ichigo and his friends must cross over and do battle in the spirit world...
