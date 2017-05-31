BLEACH Creator Tite Kubo Reveals He Lost Much Of His Early Notes For The Later Chapters

Bleach creator Tite Kubo reveals to Assassination Classroom's Yūsei Matsui that he lost a lot of his early road-mapping notes for his once-mighty shonen series before it even began.

As part of a special interview series in Jump Giga magazine where noted shonen authors interview one another, Bleach creator Tite Kubo sat down for a chat with Assassination Classroom mangaka Yūsei Matsu. While commiserate with each other about the hardships of creating manga and the various injuries they've suffered one particular bit of information stood apart from the rest. During the latter part of the interview, Kubo admitted that he had planned out much of Bleach before the manga was serialized but he inexplicably lost much of that early material.



Per Crunchyroll, "Going off track, Kubo laughs and says he has been writing his ideas down about Bleach on paper, since before the manga was serialized but many of those notes were lost due to his own carelessness." Kubo went on to add that much of those notes pertained to the later chapters/arcs of the manga, which some might consider quite telling. While Bleach got off to a strong start with its Soul Society and Arrancar arc, the series lost its way after finally subjugating its long-running villain Aizen Sōsuke.



Perhaps those earlier notes contained a much more fitting and dynamic conclusion to the adventures of Ichigo Kurasaki and co.?

