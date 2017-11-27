BLEACH Designer Uploaded An Awesome Spider-Gwen Sketch
This sketch depicts a curvier Spider-Gwen whose suit has been slowly stripped away at parts, showing her worried face underneath. It is great to see Spider-Gwen's already great suit and character design given just an extra pop from a manga character designer. The blend of Eastern and Western character sensibilities certainly makes for a great union.
Bleach was a manga and anime series known for its slick character designs, and one of its designers just gave Spider-Gwen a cool manga twist.
Masashi Kudo, who designed characters for Bleach, uploaded this cool drawing of Spider-Gwen on Twitter:
Fans of Bleach will note that her mouth has the slightly open design, much like characters had in Kubo's original work when drawn in casual poses between chapters.
For those unfamiliar with Spider-Gwen, the Marvel Comics series began in February 2015 and focuses on Spider-Man character Gwen Stacy. Although she has been killed off in Earth-616 (the mainline Marvel Comics canon), this version comes from the alternate Earth-65. First introduced in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 as part of the 2015 storyline "Spider-Verse," this alternate Gwen Stacy who was the one bitten by the radioactive spider and had developed powers instead of Peter Parker. The series is currently being written by Jason Latour, illustrated by Robbi Rodriguez, and colored by Rico Renzi.
