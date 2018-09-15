BOKU NO HERO ACADEMIA S03E23 Review - The Epic Clash Of Ideologies SPOILERS

After 23 episodes, we finally get, personally, the most anticipated moment of season 3. The epic confrontation between Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and Katsuki Bakugo (Kacchan). We had just a few filler episodes between chapters, and a special episode focused on love, but everything else did its job leading to this moment. Deku vs Kacchan Part 2.



Something My Hero does perfectly is have story-driven action; there never are explosions, fights, duels, or action for the sake of action. Every intense moment in the series is created by its story and narrative. This moment between the newly-appointed rivals has been teased and built upon since we were introduced to their relationship. These two opposing personalities and ways of action were obviously gonna crash this way at some point.





However, what made this expected fight super entertaining and riveting, is the fact that it was not a simple fist fight (let's see who is stronger and has better powers). This was a clash of ideologies, how Deku and Kacchan view themselves, how they have grown up, how they perceive All Might and how they want to get to the top. All of these elements give the fight so much weight, making every punch and kick so significant and has the fans cheer for their favorite character.



Personally, I love fights like these much more than brawls and power displays. When there is so much story in battles, the outcome always changes the relationship between the combatants. However, a bullet point that grinds my gears... how in the hell was Kacchan able to withstand an 8% punch from Deku? A direct hook on his face?! Kacchan just grabbed Deku's arm and exploded him to the ground. That was bs, calling it. Maybe you know something I don't.

After the big fight, Dad Might comes in and shares with them some wisdom. Another huge reason I love Oru Maito, he is just as strong in the emotional side as he was in the physical. He always is there to cheer up people and his words alleviate some damage. After the big talk with Kacchan, it makes him the only other student that knows the secret of One For All.



All Might says the two students are now rivals and I think they will be competing for the rest of their lives. We know Deku ends up being the greatest hero, so chances are the All Might/Endeavor relationship will continue with this next generation. I think Deku will be number one and Kacchan will always struggle at number 2, maybe Todoroki jumps in and tries to get second place, I don't know.

After the end credits, we get another scene between Deku and Kacchan, they are cleaning the floor together and they talk about Deku's shoot style, how he could make it better. This is the beginning of their new rivalry, a type of competition where they indeed want to beat the other but a small amount of respect from Kacchan's side can be seen now.



Maybe we will get a slightly different Kacchan from now on, I would love to see the same personality on him but add a tad of respect for Deku. It would be amazing to see how the other students react to a Kacchan that recognizes Deku's skill and respects his growth.



In conclusion, I loved this fight. Hearing them talk and discuss their thoughts was as entertaining as the punches and kicks. I want to see this relationship grow into something bigger and better. A mix of respect, Kacchan aggression and Deku cries.

The preview for the next episode shows "The Big Three who stand at the top of UA". Manga readers know who these mystery students are. Things will just get better and bigger from here. Season 3 has 2 more episodes left, 25 being the episodes listed.