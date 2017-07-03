Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

BOX OFFICE: SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Has Earned $12M In Japan

After 3 weeks in theaters in Japan, the Sword Art Online anime film subtitled Ordinal Scale has grossed ¥ 1,370,738,380 ($12.03 million). The film will receive a limited theatrical run in US theaters on 03/09.

MarkJulian | 3/7/2017
Courtesy of Aniplex of America, Sword Art Online The Movie- Ordinal Scale, is coming to US theaters on March 9 for a limited run.  The film was released in Japan on February 18, in 150 theaters.  To entice Japanese moviegoers back into theaters for another viewing, a 100-pg novella titled Sword Art Online: Hopeful Chant will be distributed, which provided additional backstory info on some of the new characters appearing in the movie.

Per Eiga.com, analysts estimate that the film could finish its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of $22 million.

As we previously reported, the film ends with a teaser that more SAO anime projects are in development.



"Ordinal Scale, ACTIVATE!" No one could have imagined the moment when the game is no longer just a game... within the most advanced AR game is a dark conspiracy and once again, the HERO is called upon! Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- is coming to theaters nationwide for a special one night event on 3/9/2017. Get tickets today at: www.sao-movie.net/us/
MarkJulian
