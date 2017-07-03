BOX OFFICE: SWORD ART ONLINE: ORDINAL SCALE Has Earned $12M In Japan
Courtesy of Aniplex of America, Sword Art Online The Movie- Ordinal Scale, is coming to US theaters on March 9 for a limited run. The film was released in Japan on February 18, in 150 theaters. To entice Japanese moviegoers back into theaters for another viewing, a 100-pg novella titled Sword Art Online: Hopeful Chant will be distributed, which provided additional backstory info on some of the new characters appearing in the movie.
After 3 weeks in theaters in Japan, the Sword Art Online anime film subtitled Ordinal Scale has grossed ¥ 1,370,738,380 ($12.03 million). The film will receive a limited theatrical run in US theaters on 03/09.
Per Eiga.com, analysts estimate that the film could finish its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of $22 million.
As we previously reported, the film ends with a teaser that more SAO anime projects are in development.
"Ordinal Scale, ACTIVATE!" No one could have imagined the moment when the game is no longer just a game... within the most advanced AR game is a dark conspiracy and once again, the HERO is called upon! Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale- is coming to theaters nationwide for a special one night event on 3/9/2017. Get tickets today at: www.sao-movie.net/us/
