CASTLEVANIA: Viz Media Will Be Publishing A Home Release Version Of Season One In December

The acclaimed first season of Netflix's Castlevania anime series will be published for home release on December 4th of this year. Hit the jump to find out more information...

The first season of Castlevania was a surprise hit when it debuted in July of last year, and fans have been eager to see the video-game adaptation return with a second season. Thanfully, the wait is almost over as, the second season of Netflix's Castlevania will be debuting in one month's time.



Castlevania is an animated series, exclusive to Netflix, which is based on the 1989 Japanese video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami. The series follows Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions. It's written by well-known comic-book writer Warren Ellis. The show was praised for its high-production value, despite its short length, and striking violence.

During Viz's New York Comic Con panel, which took place today, it was confirmed that the company would be publishing the home release on December 4th. That includes both a DVD and Blu-ray release. Check out the tweet below:



December 4th! pic.twitter.com/S5CATsbbdX — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) October 4, 2018

Will you be purchasing the home release of Castlevania? Are you looking forward to the second season of Netflix's Castlevania? Check out the trailer for season 2 below:





