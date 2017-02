Celebrate The Release Of NORAGAMI ARAGOTO Season 2 With A NEW Clip and Trailer!

Funimation announced that Noragami Aragoto Season 2 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To celebrate the occsaion FUNimation released a new clip and trailer to commemorate the occasion. Season 2 is described as the "empire strikes back" season in ther series.In the clip, Hiyori is talking to some friends when she notices a certain god following her around and watching her every move. She decides to take matters in her own hands and decides to get to the bottom of it! Check out the clip and trailer below and be sure to order season 2