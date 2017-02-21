Celebrate The Release Of NORAGAMI ARAGOTO Season 2 With A NEW Clip and Trailer!
Check out the amazing new trailer and clip for season 2 of Noragami Aragoto and as always let us know what you think of FUNimation's latest series launch!
Funimation announced that Noragami Aragoto Season 2 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. To celebrate the occsaion FUNimation released a new clip and trailer to commemorate the occasion. Season 2 is described as the "empire strikes back
" season in ther series.
In the clip, Hiyori is talking to some friends when she notices a certain god following her around and watching her every move. She decides to take matters in her own hands and decides to get to the bottom of it! Check out the clip and trailer below and be sure to order season 2
!
About Nogrami Aragoto Season 2:
Life for minor god Yato isn’t getting any easier. He’s still broke, shrineless, and his partner-slash-sword-regalia has zero respect for him. Worse yet, Bishamon, one of the deadliest war gods, is after his life. Blaming him for the death of her past regalia, she won’t stop until she kills him. But there’s more to that story than she could ever realize. And as if that’s not bad enough, there’s someone working against her behind the scenes! Can Yato take on a god as powerful as Bishamon? Or will things take a more dangerous turn?
Right when he thinks things have settled down, Yato is forced into working with Nora and must brave the underworld in order to help a fellow god. The catch? He may end up stuck there if he can’t figure out how to escape Izanami, queen of the underworld.
Between all of his godly drama, Yato still needs to figure out how to help Hiyori. But all options lead to losing her, and he’s not willing to make that choice—no matter what.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]