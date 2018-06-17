Charmy Enters BLACK CLOVER: QUARTER KNIGHTS As A Playable Character

The game will launch in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 14. The game will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on September 13. People who pre-order the game in Japan will receive a download code adding young Yami as a playable character, and a "Black Asta" skin.
The game's other playable characters so far include Asta, Yuno, Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, Gauche Adlai, Magna Swing, Luck Voltia, Yami Sukehiro, young Yami Sukehiro, Vanessa Enoteca, and an original female character named Karuna.
The third-person magic shooting game will allow for four-vs.-four matches, and players will make their own teams to participate in cooperative battles and face off against opponents. Da-iCE is performing the game's theme song "Limits."
Yūki Tabata launched the original manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015, and the manga has more than 4.8 million copies in print. Viz Media is publishing the series digitally and in print in North America.
The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan last October, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles. Funimation began streaming the show's English dub on October 29. The anime will have 51 episodes. The show debuted on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block last December.
