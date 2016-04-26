Check Out The FULL GRAVITY RUSH: OVERTURE Anime For PlayStation's Gravity Rush 2 Game!

Gravity Rush: Overture takes place after the events of the first Gravity Rush video game and it bridges the gap between the first and second game. The two games and anime follow, Kat, a girl who wakes up on a floating island with the power to control her own personal gravity. She then becomes a super hero and teams up with her friend, Raven, who can also control her gravity to fight crimes.



There are two parts to the Animated short. In part 1, Kat and Raven long fight for peace in the first game is short lived after they're attacked by some Nevi, but are saved by Kat's powers. The first part gives insight (to those not familiar with Gravity Rush) to who exactly Kat is and what she is like and gives a awesome preview to the abiliities that she will use in the game.







Part 2 intruduces everyone to Ravena and the friendship that she and Kat have despite their obvious differences. Kat is carefree and emotional, while Raven is serious and is by the book, but both want to do the right thing. Not only are we introduced to that, but we also get a preview to some of the enemies that will be seen in Playstation 4's Gravity Rush 2 video game. Part 2 also is riddled with mystery that will obivously cary over to the second game. Kids begin to dissapear and Kat and Raven are desparate to get to the bottom of the mystery. Overall the short anime is great and is a great introduction for those who are not familiar with the franchise.





About Gravity Rush: Overture:



This anime bridges the gap between the original Gravity Rush and Gravity Rush 2. Produced by Studio Khara, best known for their work on Rebuild of Evangelion.