Check Out The STEINS;GATE: THE MOVIE Déjà Vu at the Future Gadget Lab Official Clip!
FUNimation launched another clip for the release of Steins;Gate - The Movie. The clip features spies, some Dk Pepper and some weird habits coming from the Future Gadget Lab members and that is only the beginning!
FUNimation released a new clip for the Steins;Gate The Movie that is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Check it out after the jump!
Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section! Don' t have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for a free account HERE.
About Stein;Gate - The Movie:
A year has passed since Okabe reached the Steins Gate world-line when Kurisu visits her friends at the Future Gadget Lab. But something’s not quite right—strong emotions blur the world-lines and trigger déjà vu. Before she knows it, Okabe disappears. Hoping to save the mad scientist who tried countless times to save her, Kurisu must make a decision—risk everything, or live in a world without Okabe.
