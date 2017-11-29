COWBOY BEBOP: Celebrate The 20th Anniversary With An Official Spike Spiegel Suit
We're soon approaching the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Cowboy Bebop's anime series on April 3, 1998 (the manga beat it out of the gate with a September '97 debut). Anime-inspired apparel label Super Groupies is on top of it with a chance to make some of the anime's classic sense of style your own.
You can adopt the hard-boiled look of Spike Spiegel in a two-piece suit now available for order. The anime's unforgettable silhouette inspires the motif of its lining, while the high-speed fighter Swordfish II is on the buttons.
Orders are open today through December 17th at 40,000 yen (a little less than $360 American Dollars these days) with a late March 2018 release planned. Character designer/animation director Toshihiro Kawamoto returned for a visual/bonus bromide. On a sad side note, the lost love is not included.
Here are a few quick peeks at what the suit looks like in real person!
Cowboy Bebop Synopsis: The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
