COWBOY BEBOP Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Unveils New Anime Project To Fans

The famous Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanbe has revealed a new anime project that he is working on to his fans earlier this week. Check out the teaser trailer after the jump!

Earlier this week we saw an announcement from Fuji Television about the first details of Watanabe’s Carol & Tuesday anime project. The debut went live at a lineup reveal for its +Ultra anime brand. The new series is set to have a debut in April 2019, and it also features an all-star crew.



Shinichiro Watanabe will be directing the series while Aya Watanabe will be doing the scriptwriting. Eisaku Kubonouchi will be overseeing all the character designs, so fans can expect good things from the crew of Carol & Tuesday.



Sadly there has been no details released in terms of the story for the series. A teaser for the anime was released that you can watch down below:







The show’s animation is being handled by Studio Bones, and FlyingDog will do its music production. It seems like Carol & Tuesday might be a more musical anime as auditions are being held for singers. The global tryouts are for the anime’s leads, so fans are curious how music will be fit into Watanabe’s latest project.



What are your thoughts on the Watanabe's latest project? Do you think it will be a musical? Let us know what your thoughts on the project are in the comments below!

