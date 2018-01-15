COWBOY BEBOP Is Celebrating 2 Decades Of Awesomeness With An All-Night Marathon

After first hitting all the way back in April of 1998, modern classic TV anime Cowboy Bebop is coming up on its 20th anniversary, and to help celebrate two decades of bad ass space bounty-hunters, martial arts action, and awesome music, the entire 26 episode TV series is going to be screened at a special, all-night marathon event that will be held beginning on February 03, 2018, it will be held at the Kyoto Minami-Kaikan movie theater in Minami Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan.



The event starts at 8:00 PM JST and runs until approximately 7:30 AM JST the next day. Advance tickets to the screening will be available beginning on January 13, 2018, and they retail for 3800 yen ($34.24 US). Tickets purchased at the door during the day of the event cost 4300 yen ($38.74 US). Due to the all-night nature of the event, patrons must be 18 or over to purchase tickets.







Cowboy Bebop Synopsis: The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.

