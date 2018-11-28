COWBOY BEBOP Is Getting A Live-Action Adaptation By Netflix
The giant streaming platform, Netflix, has announced that it is developing a live-action adaptation of classic shonen anime series Cowboy Bebop. The live-action take is described as a "jazz-inspired, genre-bending story" and also explain that the core story or plot will follow the events from the classic show.
The company has 10 episodes planned and will co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios which means Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios partnered up. Netflix will be handling the physical production (sets, costumes, etc.)
Staff
Showrunners, Executive Producers - Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg
Executive Producers - Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, Shin Sasaki
Writer - Christopher Yost (worked on Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok) will be writing the first episode of the series
Consultant - Shinichiro Watanabe (directed the original anime series)
There is no other information like cast or a release date but as soon as more information pops up, we will let you know. The anime series aired from April 3, 1998 to June 26, 1998 and has 26 episodes. Shinichiro Watanabe directed it, Keiko Nobumoto wrote the script and Sunrise studio animated it. Funimation has the English license and Adult Swim (Toonami) aired it in the United States.
The manga series is written by Cain Kuga, published by Kadokawa Shoten and Tokyopop is the English publisher. The series ran from September 18, 1997 to June 18, 1998 with 2 volumes. A film titled Cowboy Bebop: The Movie aired in 2001 and was animated by studios Sunrise and Bones.
The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein.
Cowboy Bebop can be found in Funimation with English subtitles and dub
