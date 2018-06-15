Creator Of ONE PIECE Donated $8 Million For Kumamoto Earthquake Relief

Kumamoto native and One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda is a long-time supporter of the earthquake-prone area, he always writes supportive messages, contributes art and now, he donates large amounts of money.

Eiichiro Oda participated in the ONE PIECE Kumamoto Reconstruction Project. The manga creator opened his wallet to gift the area 800 million yen (US$8 million).

Kumamoto governor Ikuo Kabashima announced that the government will commemorate Eiichiro Oda's support by placing bronze statues of the Straw Hat Pirates throughout earthquake affected areas. The announcement follows previous disputes over plans to place the Luffy statue near the government offices.

Kabashima and the Kumamoto prefectural government asked for suggestions about where to place the Luffy statue, and residents responded with requests to put Luffy in downtown areas or special locations. Kabashima is consulting with Oda and publisher Shueisha.

Oda's 800 million yen donation was offered in two separate gifts, one for 500 million yen under Luffy's name and a second donation of 300 million yen. The statues will be constructed using some of this money.

A damaging earthquake in 2016 occured in Kumamoto Prefecture that affected its iconic Kumamoto Castle. Since the quake, the anime industry and its fans have come out to show support and raise money for repairs. Participants include Pokemon Go, One Piece, Anime Tamago, and Prince of Tennis creator Takeshi Konomi.



