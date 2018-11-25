DEATH MARK Is Getting Its Very Own Manga and Novel Adaptation

Horror video game, Death Mark, is getting a manga and novel adaptation in the future. Everything should come into play as early ass February of 2019.

As things stand right now, many of us had no idea a horror game known as Death Mark existed. That probably because it only came to the West back on October 31 of this year, but even then, it’s quite a mystery.

The game is only available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch. For those playing exclusively on the Xbox One or Windows PC, well, better luck next time.

So here’s the thing; we’ve gathered that Death Mark is getting its own manga and novel adaptation to come February of next year, and we’re vaguely excited. It’s not yet certain if the story will follow the game or takes place after, but whatever the case may be, we hope an anime adaptation comes at a later date.

According to Experience, the developers of the game, Kakkiteki will publish the Death Mark manga. Additionally, Ena is expected to put pen to paper in drawing the series, while the folks at PHP Institute are expected to publish the novel.

The Novel will focus on the backstories of characters from within the game, so it probably won’t go as deep as the manga. This is what you’ll want to invest your time in if you’re interested in learning more about your favorite characters.

Here’s the description of the game:

In Death Mark, A strange rumor is spreading in Tokyo's H City: those who bear the Mark will die. Unexpectedly appearing on the body, like a chewed up birthmark, the Mark is said to result in an unknown death. Now, having lost your memory, you stand before a mysterious house said to protect those who possess the Mark. As the doors swing open, the countdown to death has already begun.