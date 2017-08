A Quirky New DEATH NOTE Clip Sees L Reveal That He's On To Light

"I wonder if it was a difficult decision...sparing your fathers life." Just as in the Death Note manga and anime, L has quickly figured out the mystery of "Kira".







The Times Square Death Note bilboard looks cool! pic.twitter.com/mbyUkSk5Bs — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) August 16, 2017

One wrong move and the game is over. See Light and L face off on Death Note, streaming on Netflix August 25th.

As in the original Death Note manga/anime, L quickly figures out that the mysterious "killer" who is punishing all of the world's criminals in inexplicable fashion is Light. However, he lacks proof and the very nature of the Death Note means he's unlikely to uncover any.The clip also reveals how LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) will portary L and transfer his creepy, quirky Japanese mannerisms into an American version of the character. It's certainly effective and should satisfy fans of the character but stay tuned to Anime Mojo as we await the first reviews ahead of the film's August 25 premiere.