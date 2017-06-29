DEATH NOTE: Netflix's New Trailer Gives Us A Better Look At Willem Dafoe's Ryuk

Another gorgeous trailer has hit for the upcoming Netflix film Death Note. Hit the jump and check it out along with a new featurrette!

The sinister Ryuk is on full display in the all new trailer for the upcoming release of Death Note later this year. Over the past few months we've had a few glimpses of Adam Wingard's version of Ryuk, but man did he exceed expectations so far for this hollywood adaptation of the manga.



We are all holding our breath, however, as anime and manga adaptations in Hollywood don't seem to live up to the hype. Don't get us wrong Death Note looks visually stunning and the cast is holding up in the trailers, but they are just that.



Will you be tuning in when Death Note hits Netflix? Let us know in the comment section below!











The cast features Lakeith Stanfield as L (as Keith Stanfield), Margaret Qualley as Mia Sutton, Willem Dafoe as Ryuk (voice), Shea Whigham as James Turner, and Nat Wolff as Light Turner.



Death Note hits Netflix on August 25.







About Death Note:



Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life. Based on the famous Japanese manga.



