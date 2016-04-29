Japanese Teacher Reprimanded For Threatening Students With A DEATH NOTE

A frustrated teacher in Japan resorted to threatening to put student's names in a Death Note in order to restore order in his classroom. Of course, that didn't work out so well once the parents found out.

Threatening elementary school kids with a Death Note didn't work out so well for a 30-year-old teacher in Fukushima, Japan. Anime and manga fans around the world are very familiar with the 2003 Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. In their story, a genius high school student discovers a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone simply by writing their name in it. With a twisted sense of justice, Light Yagami sets out to eradicate crime from the world.



Obviously, that's not something you want to introduce little kids to, especially within the socially reserved and heavily censored Japanese culture. While it may seem like a small matter by American standards, the ordeal caused quite a stir within the school system. The teacher reportedly apologized to each of his student's parents.

Posted By: MarkJulian

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]