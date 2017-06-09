Death Note Headlines Pictures

Netflix's Live-Action DEATH NOTE Praised By Anime Creators

Netflix's Live-Action DEATH NOTE Praised By Anime Creators

Netflix's New Live-Action-Film Death Note has received mixed reviews from fans following its release. Check out what the creators of the anime have to say about the adaption.

Griffin Best | 9/6/2017
Filed Under: "Death Note" | Source: Anime News Network
While the new Live-Action Death Note has recived mixed reviews from the fans, It may surprise some fans to learn that the creators of Death Note's actually like the Netflix movie. Specifically for its change in approach to the lore. Anime News Network has pulled together some commentary from the Death Note creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, followed by a trailer of the Live-Action Film on the next page! Make sure to check all of it out down below!

"It was more interesting than I expected. Every bit of it is high quality and very fashionable, it's definitely Hollywood's Death Note. I think a wide range of people can enjoy this movie, not just fans, because there are parts that follow the original work but also changes, too." - Tsugumi Ohba. Takeshi Obata apparently sees the big opportunity for Death Note to reach new fans, thanks to this new interpretation "I hope that people overseas who did not know Death Note until now can enjoy watching it on Netflix. Adam Wingard 's visual beauty and thrilling directorial are splendid, and create a class 'A' thriller. This is the kind of the Death Note I'd like to draw as well."

Here is Takeshi Obata's drawing of Ryuk and Nat Wolff as Light Turner.

Obata Artwork

Death Note Live-Action Trailer

Here is the trailer of Netflix's Live-Action Adaptation of Death Note for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the creators thoughts? Were they possibly right? What are your thoughts on the Live-Action Adaptation? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of the page!



Death Note Synopsis:
Intoxicated by the power of a supernatural notebook, a young man begins killing those he deems unworthy of life. Based on the famous Japanese manga. Death Note, now streaming on Netflix.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]