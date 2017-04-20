New DEATH NOTE Still Sees Keith Stanfield's L Interrogating Light Turner

Related Headlines

Netflix Finally Releases A Trailer For Their Live-Action DEATH NOTE Film The live-action Death Note film from Netflix has finally revealed its first bit of footage. Are we looking at the streaming platform's latest hit or a misstep that will be quickly forgotten?

Showrunner Says Netflix's DEATH NOTE Series Will Be Releasing A Teaser Soon Amid some friendly ribbing from Robert Kirkman, Adam Wingard has taken to Twitter to announce that a teaser for Netflix's adaption of the popular Death Note manga will be released soon.