SDCC: New DEATH NOTE Clip Features Light's First Encounter With Ryuk

Fresh out of the San Diego Comic Con comes the first clip from Netflix's upcoming feature film Death Note. Hit the jump and Check it out!

It is safe to say the Netflix crushed their first showing at the San Diego Comic Con. At Comic Con, Netflix launched the first official clip from Adam Wingard's upcoming feature film Death Note. Let's just say, Willem Dafoe is carrying this film on his back. He sounds so good as Ryuk.



In the clip, Light Turner feels likes he is going a bit crazy until he comes face to face with his own shinigami, Ryuk (Willem Dafoe). Light hopes that everything he is hearing and seeing is just a dream, but Ryuk has other plans for Light and it all revolves around using the Death Note.



Check out the clip below and don't forget let us know what you think in the usual place!







Death Note will be available to stream on Netflix August 25th, 2017.





About Death Note:



Based on the famous Japanese manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note follows a high school student who comes across a supernatural notebook, realizing it holds within it a great power; if the owner inscribes someone’s name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life.

