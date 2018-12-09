DETECTIVE CONAN Anime Will Cover the Crimson School Trip Arc in January for 2 Different 1 Hour Specials.

The long-running series Detective Conan will be covering it’s Crimson School Trip Arc in January 2018 as two different one-hour specials, one on January 5th and the second on January 12th. These specials cover the original manga’s 1,000 through 1,005 chapters, and the arc ran to celebrate the series one-thousandth chapter. The arc covers Conan as he temporarily returns to his original form as Shinichi, with him and love-interest Ran get involved in an incident at a school trip.



This arc is particularly important due to the anime catching up to the manga two-month hiatus that started in July of 2018. It’s also one of the few times were the Conan will be mostly Shinichi in the arc giving fans a fresh perspective.



Detective Conan is about high school detective Shinichi Kudo who helps the police in solving cases. He was soon poisoned by a crime organization known as the “Black Organization,” which instead of killing him it reverted him as a child. Taking advantage of this, he adopts the alias “Conan” to continue solving cases and keeping those he cares about safe.



The series started on 1994 with the Shounen Sunday publication and an anime releasing in 1996 by TMS Entertainment (D.Grey-Man, ReLife, Megalo Box, Yowamushi Pedal). Both of these mediums are ongoing today. The series was rebranded as Case Close in the United States because of copyright issues





