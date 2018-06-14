Doga Kobo Is Releasing A New TV Anime Based On WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Manga

New Game! staff reunites to adapt four-panel comedy about college student, young sister's friend. Written and illustrated by Mukunoki, an anime television series adaptation by Doga Kobo has been announced.

The third compiled book volume of Nanatsu Mukunoki's Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! (An Angel Flew Down to Me!) manga revealed that the series is getting a television anime adaptation. An official website for the adaptation also opened to reveal a teaser visual and the anime's main staff.





The anime is reuniting staff members who worked together on the New Game! anime. Daisuke Hiramaki is directing the series at Doga Kobo. Hiromi Nakagawa is designing the characters, and Yuka Yamada is in charge of series composition.





The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku. Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.