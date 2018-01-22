DRAGON BALL SUPER Saga Will Be Coming To An End This March
After a very long and interesting journey for Goku and his friends in Dragon Ball Super, it appears that it is coming to an end. The currently running Universe Survival Saga will be the last for now. The GeGeGe no Kitaro anime eyeing up Super's 9:00am Saturday morning Fuji TV time slot starting April 1, the current run will come to an end this March.
The official Twitter account for Dragon Ball Super has announced that the saga will be meeting its end in March of this year. Hit the jump for the full details!
The initial reveal of Kitaro's slot had some wondering whether Dragon Ball Super would simply move to another time. SoraNews24 contacted Fuji TV to get an answer, and they ended up with confirmation that the current Dragon Ball Super series will be ending for the current time being.
Although no definite plans for the series have been established for the future, the official Twitter account swooped in to remind everyone that a feature film is on the way this December. They closed the tweet out with a rather comforting message at least: "Rest assured, the Dragon Ball world lives on!" Check out the official tweet down below.
What are your thoughts on the news? Do you think they will come out with more stuff or will we have to wait another 15 years for more Dragon Ball? Leave your thoughts and comments in the comment section below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
