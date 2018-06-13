DRAGON BALL Z's Gohan Gets A New Funko Pop Design With Barnes & Noble

Could this be the last Funko Pop from Dragon Ball Z you need? A new design for Gohan's training outfit has been revealed, check it out in all of its glory!

The massive pop culture company has heard our pleas, so Gohan will be getting an aged-up POP figure. The first look has been revealed and fans are loving how he looks.



Over on Barnes and Noble, fans got their first-look at the POP collectible. Right now, it's yours for $10 USD, and it looks like it's worth the price.



As you can see below, Gohan is seen wearing a familiar outfit in this figure. Old-school in his training outfit from Dragon Ball Z. The The purple suit looks just like all those years ago, and he completes the outfit with a red belt and scarf.







This new POP figure will be part of the fourth wave for Dragon Ball. Other characters will be getting POP figures, so you can add Chiaotzu and Tien to your collection down the line. Ultra Instinct Goku, Bulma, and Master Roshi.