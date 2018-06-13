DRAGON BALL Z's Gohan Gets A New Funko Pop Design With Barnes & Noble

The massive pop culture company has heard our pleas, so Gohan will be getting an aged-up POP figure. The first look has been revealed and fans are loving how he looks.
Over on Barnes and Noble, fans got their first-look at the POP collectible. Right now, it's yours for $10 USD, and it looks like it's worth the price.
As you can see below, Gohan is seen wearing a familiar outfit in this figure. Old-school in his training outfit from Dragon Ball Z. The The purple suit looks just like all those years ago, and he completes the outfit with a red belt and scarf.
This new POP figure will be part of the fourth wave for Dragon Ball. Other characters will be getting POP figures, so you can add Chiaotzu and Tien to your collection down the line. Ultra Instinct Goku, Bulma, and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m.
If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]