Check Out This Epic DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Trailer Featuring Goku And Hit!

The new update brings a lot of new features to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 with the most important part being that SSGSS Goku can now use Kaioken x10 and Hit can now use his Awakened Form Pure Progress! The update is now available on next gen consoles and PC and comes just before the next DLC that offers even more new features and characters!Haven't picked up a copy of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 yet? Don't worry you can pick up the epic game here