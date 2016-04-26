Check Out This Epic DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Trailer Featuring Goku And Hit!
Bandai Namco announced a new free update coming this month to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Hit the jump, check out the details and the new trailer and let us know what you think!
The new update brings a lot of new features to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 with the most important part being that SSGSS Goku can now use Kaioken x10 and Hit can now use his Awakened Form Pure Progress! The update is now available on next gen consoles and PC and comes just before the next DLC that offers even more new features and characters!
Haven't picked up a copy of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 yet?
!
About Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2:
Taking place a few years after the events of the original Dragon Ball® Xenoverse, players assume the role of a Time Patroller with the mission to once again set the history of the Dragon Ball world on the correct course in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2. Featuring enhanced graphics and gameplay design, as well as a new hub city called Conton City that is seven times larger than the previous hub city, the game is poised to be the most immersive and detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
