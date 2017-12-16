DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Recreates Iconic Moments In An Intense New Trailer

The newest trailer for Arc System Work's Dragon Ball FighterZ has debuted at Jump Festa, and it looks like the game will be the developers personal love letter to Akira Toriyama's legendary Shonen series.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is nearing its January 26th release date and Bandai Namco are wanting to show off as much as they can for the upcoming fighting game. The games striking visuals look like they've been ripped out of the original anime, and the gameplay is more than suited for Dragon Ball Z's fast paced, frantic action.

The newest trailer is pure unadulterated fan service as it recreates the most iconic moments from DBZ, Goku's Super Saiyan transformation, Gohans Kamehameha struggle against Cell, and the Super Spirit Bomb are but a few.

Fans of Dragon Ball Super will also be happy as the trailer offers a first glimpse at Beerus, Hit and Goku Black in his Super Saiyan Rose form. It was originally assumed that these characters would be included in DLC but it looks like they'll be fully playable in the base game which is fantastic news. It also appears that each character will also be getting their own individual movesets and gameplay styles which the trailer puts on full display, and it's a thing of beauty.

You can watch the newest trailer below.



