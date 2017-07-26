DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ's Closed Beta Has Been Delayed And That's A Good Thing
Gamefragger (AnimeMojo's sister site) reported earlier today that the registration/sign up phase for the Dragon Ball FighterZ closed beta has been delayed. It isn't because they are not ready for it, but rather that the excitement surrounding the game has been growing ever since it was announced at E3 earlier this year. Bandai Namco through their Tumblr account had this to say about the Dragon Ball FighterZ beta.
"Due to the volume of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding this announcement, we have decided to expand the capacity of the closed beta in an effort to enable more players to participate in the program."
The amount of anticipated sign ups had Bandai Namco concerned as well. They also stated that they will be bolstering their background programs to make sure that the selection process and registration is a smooth one.
The Dragon Ball FighterZ closed beta sign up was supposed to begin today, but now it is set to begin on August 22nd, 2017. So mark your calendars and be sure check out the announcement trailer and game description below!
About Dragon Ball Fighter Z:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D Dragon Ball fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.
