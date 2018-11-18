DRAGON BALL HEROES: Two men were arrested in Japan for illegally selling cards

Two men are currently in police custody after they were caught selling counterfeit Dragon Ball Heroes playing cards. Both men made a lot of money from this small business venture

The arcade game known as Dragon Ball Heroes is quite popular in Japan, and as we all know, there’s a short anime series based on the same name, same characters, and the same story. With how popular the game is, people have decided to take to illegal means to get ahead of other players.

A recent report has concluded that two men in Japan were arrested not too long ago for producing counterfeit Dragon Ball Heroes game cards. One of the suspects is a 19-year-old man known as Akita, while the other is 38-year-old Kyoto.

Here’s the thing, Akita sold over 1,000 of the illegal cards to players, each going for around 6,900 yen, or $61 USD. Clearly, he made a lot of money on these cards, and as such, will likely spend time in prison.

As for Kyoto, well, he made around 1.2 million yen just by selling the cards, which rounds off to approximately $10,559. Now, after being arrested, the suspect stated that he was "aware that it was a crime, but it was simple to do, and an easy way to make money."

Chance are, these gentlemen might not spend long in prison, or they might end up having to do community service since they might not have the means to repay Namco Bandai of lost cash.

This should be a deterrent to anyone who might be considering the idea of selling illegal cards for any video game because, in the end, things will likely take a bad turn. Rarely we see criminals just doing their thing without ever getting caught in the act.